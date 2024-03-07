Public inquiry to be held into police investigation of Emma Caldwell murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A public inquiry is to be held into the police investigation of the murder of Emma Caldwell after it took almost two decades to bring her killer to justice, Scotland’s justice secretary has announced.

Angela Constance announced that an independent judge-led statutory public inquiry will be held to examine the police response to the murder, after both she and Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf met with Miss Caldwell’s mother earlier this week. Margaret Caldwell has been calling for a public inquiry into the failings surrounding the investigation into the murder of her daughter.

The 27-year-old was killed by serial rapist Iain Packer in 2005. However, while he was interviewed by police officers the month after her body was found in May that year, it was only last week that Packer was convicted of her murder – along with 11 rapes and 21 further charges, including sexual assaults and abduction, involving multiple women over 26 years. Packer was jailed for life with a minimum term of 36 years at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Emma Caldwell was killed by serial rapist Iain Packer in 2005 (PA Media)

Police Scotland has already apologised to the family of Miss Caldwell and Packer’s other victims, saying they were “let down” by policing in 2005.

Announcing the inquiry at Holyrood, Ms Constance told members of the Scottish Parliament that Mrs Caldwell said to her: “My daughter Emma and the many victims who so courageously spoke up deserve nothing less than a robust, independent public inquiry and a judge who will act without fear or favour.

Margaret Caldwell, the mother of murder victim Emma Caldwell, listens from the public gallery as Justice Secretary Angela Constance Anne delivers a ministerial statement (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

“There are those who say that such inquiries take too long. My family have struggled for 19 years to get justice and we will wait however long it takes to see the truth, and will accept nothing less.”

Miss Caldwell was reported missing by her family in April 2005 and her body was found the following month in Limefield Woods, near Biggar, South Lanarkshire.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance delivers a ministerial statement in the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, Edinburgh, as Margaret Caldwell, the mother of murder victim Emma Caldwell, listens from the public gallery (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

In 2015, a Sunday Mail newspaper story branded Packer “the forgotten suspect” and Police Scotland launched a re-investigation of the case that year following instruction from the Lord Advocate.

Iain Packer was jailed for life with a minimum term of 36 years at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday (PA Media)

She said her daughter always said she would come home and sort herself out, adding “every day it breaks my heart” that she never got the chance.

Following Packer’s conviction on Wednesday, Assistant Chief Constable for major crime and public protection Bex Smith said: “Police Scotland launched a re-investigation of the case in 2015 after instruction from the Lord Advocate.

Emma Caldwell’s mother Margaret Caldwell along with her family and their lawyer, Aamer Anwar arrive at Bute House for a meeting with First Minister Humza Yousaf on Tuesday (Getty Images)

“It is clear that further investigations should have been carried out into Emma’s murder following the initial inquiry in 2005.

“The lack of investigation until 2015 caused unnecessary distress to her family and all those women who had come forward to report sexual violence.”

The Independent has contacted Police Scotland and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service for comment.