Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Emma Watson banned from driving for six months after speeding

She already had nine points on her licence

Ted Hennessey
Wednesday 16 July 2025 11:37 BST
Actor Emma Watson
Actor Emma Watson (Getty )

Harry Potter actor Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding.

Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the film franchise, drove 38mph in a 30mph zone in Oxford on the evening of 31 July 2024.

The 35-year-old, who is now a student, was made to pay a total of £1,044 at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Watson already had nine points on her licence before the speeding incident occurred, the court heard.

She did not attend the five-minute hearing.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in