Emma Watson banned from driving for six months after speeding

Harry Potter actor Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding.

Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the film franchise, drove 38mph in a 30mph zone in Oxford on the evening of 31 July 2024.

The 35-year-old, who is now a student, was made to pay a total of £1,044 at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Watson already had nine points on her licence before the speeding incident occurred, the court heard.

She did not attend the five-minute hearing.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...