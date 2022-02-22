Enfield: Murder probe after 58-year-old woman found dead with unexplained injuries
No arrests have been made after victim was found at home in north London
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a north London home.
Police were called at 8.32pm on Monday to reports that a woman was found with injuries at a residential property in Church Street, Enfield.
Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service, but a 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Metropolitan Police said the investigation is still in its early stages as they work to identify the woman’s family.
Officers were unable to confirm the nature of the woman’s injuries but confirmed a post-mortem examination was scheduled to take place in the coming days to establish how she died.
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating and a crime scene remains in place.
Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, responsible for local policing in Enfield and Haringey, said: "I am deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life. My thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family and friends.
"Extra officers will remain in the area over the coming days and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to them or to contact us by calling 101.”
A Met Police spokesperson added: “There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6735/21Feb. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
