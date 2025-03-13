Former England rugby league prop denies sexual assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A former England rugby league player and TV pundit has appeared in court to deny sexually assaulting a woman.

Danika Priim appeared briefly at Leeds Crown Court to deny a single charge of sexual assault said to have happened at Horsforth Cricket Club in the city on July 22, 2022.

The 40-year-old former Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos prop was granted bail ahead of her trial – which was scheduled to last three days, starting on November 16, 2026.

The defendant, who played for England at the 2017 World Cup, retired from the game in 2021 and had appeared on TV as a pundit.

Priim, of Keighley, West Yorkshire, declined to comment as she left court.