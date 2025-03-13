Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former England rugby league prop denies sexual assault

Tom Wilkinson
Thursday 13 March 2025 11:28 GMT
Ex England player Danika Priim (centre) leaves Leeds Crown Court (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
A former England rugby league player and TV pundit has appeared in court to deny sexually assaulting a woman.

Danika Priim appeared briefly at Leeds Crown Court to deny a single charge of sexual assault said to have happened at Horsforth Cricket Club in the city on July 22, 2022.

The 40-year-old former Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos prop was granted bail ahead of her trial – which was scheduled to last three days, starting on November 16, 2026.

The defendant, who played for England at the 2017 World Cup, retired from the game in 2021 and had appeared on TV as a pundit.

Priim, of Keighley, West Yorkshire, declined to comment as she left court.

