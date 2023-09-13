Judge dismisses bankruptcy petition lodged against Lawrence Dallaglio

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A judge has dismissed a bankruptcy petition lodged by tax officials against former England rugby union star Lawrence Dallaglio.

Judge Sebastian Prentis considered Dallaglio’s case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London on Wednesday.

An HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) official told him that a “voluntary agreement” had been reached.

The judge had, in May, given Dallaglio time to pay after being told that he owed about £700,000 in tax.

He said on Wednesday that the petition was dismissed and told the hearing: “I am pleased that that ends this saga.”

Dallaglio, 51, part of the England side that won the World Cup in 2003, was not at the hearing.

The judge had been told in May that Dallaglio was trying to raise money by selling a property.

HMRC has, in separate litigation, lodged a winding up petition against a company called Lawrence Dallaglio Limited.

Another judge, at a different hearing, in the Bankruptcy and Companies Court in London considered that case on Wednesday.

Judge Paul Greenwood made no orders but said the case would be reconsidered on October 11.

Dallaglio, who is listed as a company officer on a Companies House website, was not at the hearing but was represented by barrister Peter Head.