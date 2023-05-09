Lawrence Dallaglio given time to clear tax debt of around £700,000

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A judge has given former England rugby union star Lawrence Dallaglio time to clear a tax debt of about £700,000.

Judge Sebastian Prentis considered Dallaglio’s case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London after HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) officials lodged a bankruptcy petition.

Dallaglio, 50, is trying to raise money by selling a property, an HMRC representative told the judge on Tuesday.

A judge will reconsider the case in about three months, the court was told.

Dallaglio, part of the England side that won the World Cup in 2003, was not at the hearing.

He was listed by his full name – Lawrence Bruno Nero Dallaglio – on court papers and represented by a lawyer.