Rape trial of US airman adjourned until next year because of lack of jurors

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The trial of a US military serviceman accused of rape has been adjourned until next year because of a lack of jurors to try the case, a court has heard.

Keiran Lee Bogstad, 23, spoke only to confirm his identity during a brief hearing at Northampton Crown Court, where he had been due to stand trial earlier this week.

The United States Air Force airman, wearing a dark suit and a plain red tie, listened from the dock on Wednesday as his trial was re-fixed for a six-day hearing in September 2025.

Bogstad, of RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, pleaded not guilty in August last year to three counts of rape alleged to have been committed at the base between November 2020 and February 2021.

Adjourning the proceedings, Judge Rebecca Crane told Bogstad: “I am sorry your trial couldn’t be dealt with this week. This case will be re-listed for September 15 next year.”

Bogstad was granted conditional bail, with one of the conditions being not to leave England and Wales.