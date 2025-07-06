For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former Premier League and England footballer was arrested at an airport in front of “stunned passengers”, according to a report.

The star was held after disembarking a budget airline after landing at Stansted Airport from Europe earlier this year, a police source said.

Essex Police told The Independent that a 36-year-old man was arrested on 27 April on suspicion of breaching a non-molestation court order.

“You can imagine it was a huge surprise for other passengers at the airport when they saw him being spoken to by police officers at passport control,” the source told The Sun.

“He had already been recognised by lots of people on the plane journey so it wasn’t as if he was keeping a low profile.”

The source said he played for England and in the Premier League so attracted attention.

After an issue was flagged to Border Force officers at passport control, police were called and the man was led away for questioning, the source said.

“It caused quite a kerfuffle as there were lots of other passengers around in the arrivals area of Stansted where he was arrested,” they added.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “A 36 year-old man was arrested at Stansted Airport on 27 April on suspicion of breaching a non-molestation order.

“He was released on bail.”