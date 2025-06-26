List of crown court backlog of cases, by individual court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Here is a breakdown, by court, of the backlog of criminal cases waiting to be dealt with by crown courts in England and Wales as of March 31 2025.

The figures have been published by the Ministry of Justice.

Two figures are given for each court: the first is the number of outstanding cases as of March 31 this year; the second (in brackets) is the number a year earlier, on March 31 2024.

Aylesbury 1,035 (1,065)Basildon 1,375 (1,318)Birmingham 2,160 (1,826)Bolton 905 (936)Bournemouth 660 (569)Bradford 1,472 (1,242)Bristol 1,092 (1,071)Cambridge 943 (801)Canterbury 819 (823)Cardiff 1,707 (1,573)Carlisle 402 (323)Central Criminal Court 758 (1,043)Chelmsford 1,191 (1,217)Chester 897 (862)Croydon 1,446 (1,332)Derby 1,091 (937)Durham 542 (459)Exeter 603 (466)Gloucester 456 (470)Great Grimsby 316 (257)Guildford 1,293 (1,013)Harrow 692 (614)Hull 530 (534)Inner London Sessions House 1,441 (1,306)Ipswich 1,147 (1,367)Isleworth 2,316 (1,724)Kingston upon Thames 1,119 (976)Leeds 2,086 (2,173)Leicester 1,268 (1,238)Lewes 1,325 (1,172)Lincoln 507 (529)Liverpool 1,765 (1,525)Luton 1,079 (999)Maidstone 2,412 (2,100)Manchester Crown Square 1,755 (1,933)Manchester Minshull Street 2,311 (2,167)Mold 479 (489)Newcastle Upon Tyne 1,995 (1,864)Newport – Isle of Wight 131 (123)Northampton 867 (800)Norwich 1,112 (1,044)Nottingham 1,947 (1,894)Oxford 570 (543)Plymouth 414 (283)Portsmouth 642 (562)Preston 2,032 (1,835)Reading 982 (938)Salisbury 139 (156)Sheffield 1,930 (1,651)Shrewsbury 730 (593)Snaresbrook 4,185 (3,286)Southampton 506 (484)Southwark 1,486 (1,143)St Albans 999 (974)Stafford 803 (671)Stoke on Trent 672 (604)Swansea 625 (510)Swindon 266 (314)Taunton 448 (443)Teesside 1,401 (1,141)Truro 373 (234)Unknown location 104 (65)Warwick 1,162 (833)Winchester 341 (319)Wolverhampton 1,402 (1,207)Wood Green 2,313 (1,626)Woolwich 1,736 (1,237)Worcester 843 (770)York 406 (418)