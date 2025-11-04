Eni Aluko ‘astounded’ by Joey Barton post comparing her to Fred and Rose West

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Football pundit Eni Aluko was “astounded” by a social media post from Joey Barton comparing her to serial killers Fred and Rose West after the pair had previously exchanged “friendly, supportive” private messages, a court has heard.

Ex-Manchester City and Newcastle United player Barton is alleged to have “crossed the line between free speech and a crime” with messages on X, formerly Twitter, about Ms Aluko, football co-commentator Lucy Ward and broadcaster Jeremy Vine.

In January 2024, Barton – who has 2.7 million followers on X – likened Ms Aluko and Ms Ward to the “Fred and Rose West of football commentary” after a televised FA Cup tie between Crystal Palace and Everton.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that Ms Aluko, a former England women’s international footballer who played for Chelsea and Juventus, had swapped messages with Barton for several years prior.

open image in gallery Football pundit Eni Aluko was giving evidence at Liverpool Crown Court (Lucy North/PA)

Barton had praised her “courage” in taking the Football Association (FA) to task over its handling of complaints she made against a former boss, which Ms Aluko said she had welcomed, writing: “Bless you Joey, thank you so much for the message.”

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Ms Aluko said: “I was surprised because I had never met Joey Barton in person before. I was genuinely appreciative of his support. Between 2017 and 2020, me and Joey Barton exchanged supportive messages.

“I took Joey Barton as I found him. Obviously, he had a reputation in football. Given his reputation, I didn’t have to have that response to him.”

Barton congratulated her on her move to the Italian club and Ms Aluko similarly complimented him on his role as manager of Fleetwood Town when she wrote: “Hi Joey, watched the game against Hull, thought it was Barca. Well done.”

She told the court: “If you see those messages, you would think those two people are friendly, supportive and encouraging.

“That’s why I was so astounded by a comparison to serial killers.

“I would have expected, if he did have a comment to make about my punditry, he would maybe message me and say so. I would have absolutely received it. But the fact that he did that publicly suggests it was malicious and was intended to get as much attention as possible, and all at a time when he was promoting a podcast.

open image in gallery Barton is alleged to have ‘crossed the line between free speech and a crime’ with messages on X about Ms Aluko, football co-commentator Lucy Ward, pictured, and broadcaster Jeremy Vine (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I believe he was trying to attract a certain audience that was aligned in his views.”

On January 7 2024, Barton went on to post: “On reflection, I feel I’ve been a tad harsh on Eni Aluko by comparing her to Rose West. Had a bit of time to consider the impact of my words… she’s clearly in the Joseph Stalin/Pol Pot category. She’s murdered hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of football fans’ ears in the last few years.”

Asked how she felt about that message, Ms Aluko said: “I was just devastated. It had escalated from what I already thought was beyond the pale and grossly offensive. To then go further and mention serial killers and murderers and associate me with violent people just for doing my job, I was devastated.”

She went on: “I felt very much under siege. It was very paralysing. You feel like the world is talking about you. I didn’t understand it. Why anyone would say something that was so grossly offensive? You just feel like you are in a fishbowl.

“I personally felt crippled. I didn’t leave my house. Very anxious, upset and distressed about it.

“For about a week I couldn’t leave my house. I felt completely intimidated and depressed. My mum had to kind of save me. Didn’t eat.

“I think I went out once to a convenience store and I disguised myself.

“I had to go out and disguise myself to go and buy milk.”

Prosecutor Peter Wright KC asked: “How did these events affect you and your daily existence?”

Ms Aluko said: “I think it has irrevocably changed my appetite to be a broadcaster. I think it has created a very hostile environment for me.

“There are millions of people who saw the posts and they are football fans. When you go into a football stadium to do your job, part of your job is to relax and give your analysis. It is very difficult to do that when there are such aggressive things being said about you.

“I cancelled lots of engagements actually because I didn’t feel I could give my best.

“Over the past 18 months/two years, I have done the least amount of broadcasting I have ever done in my career. That’s partly because I have not felt able to do my best because there is this hostile energy towards me from certain football fans.”

Simon Csoka KC, defending, said: “You don’t believe he was suggesting that you and Lucy Ward had killed someone, do you?”

Ms Aluko said: “I don’t know. I took it as grossly offensive. The way this works is, when someone sees my name next to Fred and Rose West, they may not see it in a football context.”

She said it was “highly possible” someone could believe she had been accused of being a serial killer.

Barton denies 12 counts of sending a grossly offensive electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety on various dates between January and March 2014.

The trial continues on Wednesday.