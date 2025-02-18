Man fined £4,000 for ‘river rage’ after steering boat through regatta on Thames

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man who shouted abuse and nearly crashed into rowers during a regatta on the River Thames has had to pay more than £4,000 for his “river rage”, the Environment Agency said.

Scott Keen steered his unregistered boat into the Kingston Amateur Regatta in July 2024, with video footage capturing his “dangerous” behaviour.

Keen ignored umpire instructions and cut across the racing line, where he nearly collided with rowers, the Environment Agency said.

He proceeded to steer his boat through the regatta, before getting caught in the anchor rope of a race boat, prompting him to start shouting and swearing at the competitors that they “did not own the … water”, the agency added.

Keen, of Morden, Surrey, was found guilty at Staines Magistrates’ Court for obstructing a boat race, interfering with the safety of others, using abusive language towards officials and volunteers, failing to comply with a harbour master’s notice and failing to register his boat.

“An appalling incident of river rage on the River Thames at Kingston upon Thames in July 2024 has ended with £4,334.54 in fines, compensation and costs at Staines Magistrates’ Court on January 28 2025,” the Environment Agency said.

Maria Herlihy, of the Environment Agency added: “This incident was a disgrace. Keen showed no regard for the safety of other river users and could easily have caused a tragedy.

“Quite frankly, it was no surprise to discover that his boat was unregistered, and we are happy with the court result.

“We hope that this serves as a clear warning to all – anti-social and dangerous behaviour on our rivers will not be tolerated, and we will take robust action to deal with those who disregard the rules and regulations for boating on the River Thames.”

Scott Keen was charged a total of £4,334.53 which includes fines, costs, compensation and a victim surcharge.