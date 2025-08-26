Resident of Epping migrant hotel accused of sexual assaults to face trial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A resident of a hotel for migrants in Epping will face trial for allegedly trying to kiss a 14-year-old girl as she ate a pizza.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 41, is accused of approaching a group of children in the Essex town on July 7 and assaulting the girl.

On July 8, he is alleged to have tried to kiss her again, putting his hand on her thigh and trying to brush her hair.

On the same day, Kebatu is accused of trying to kiss a woman, put his hand on her leg and tell her she was pretty.

Kebatu, whose age was initially reported by police as 38, denies three counts of sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, and one count of harassment without violence.

His trial is expected to take two days, with the first day due to take place at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday before the case moves to Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The alleged incidents sparked protests and counter-protests outside the former Bell Hotel with thousands of people turning out.

Similar protests have been held outside hotels across the country housing asylum seekers.

Last week, Epping Forest District Council secured a High Court victory temporarily blocking the hotel from housing asylum seekers.

Another man who was living at the former Bell Hotel, Syrian national Mohammed Sharwarq, has separately been charged with seven offences.

Several other men have been charged over alleged disorder outside the hotel.

Phillip Curson, 52, is due in the same court on Tuesday charged with violent disorder during a protest outside the accommodation.