A migrant who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl while he was living at a hotel in Epping – sparking major protests – has been freed from prison early by mistake.

Hadush Kebatu was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported but was mistakenly released, according to reports in The Sun.

A major police manhunt is now said to be underway to bring him back in custody.

Justice secretary David Lammy is understood to be “furious” and is working with police to find the criminal.

In September Kebatu was jailed for 12 months and made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order.

He was also added to the UK sex offenders’ register for ten years, which means he is supposed to be subject to strict monitoring.

