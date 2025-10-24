Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Epping hotel migrant who sexually assaulted girl, 14, accidentally released from prison

A manhunt is said to be underway after Hadush Kebatu was released by mistake - leaving the justice secretary ‘furious’

Amy-Clare Martin
Crime Correspondent
Friday 24 October 2025 17:24 BST
The Home Office will seek to deport Kebatu after he was jailed for 12 months on Tuesday (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)
A migrant who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl while he was living at a hotel in Epping – sparking major protests – has been freed from prison early by mistake.

Hadush Kebatu was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported but was mistakenly released, according to reports in The Sun.

A major police manhunt is now said to be underway to bring him back in custody.

Justice secretary David Lammy is understood to be “furious” and is working with police to find the criminal.

In September Kebatu was jailed for 12 months and made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order.

He was also added to the UK sex offenders’ register for ten years, which means he is supposed to be subject to strict monitoring.

More follows on this breaking news story...

