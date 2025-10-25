Epping manhunt latest: Three police forces search for jailed hotel asylum seeker after mistaken release
Hadush Kebatu was mistakenly released from prison on Friday, weeks after being jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl in Essex
Three police forces are searching for an asylum seeker who was accidentally released from where he was serving time for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, was jailed for 12 months in September.
Justice Secretary David Lammy said that Kebatu was "at large in London" after he was seen boarding a train at Chelmsford. The Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police (BTP) and Essex Police are involved in the search.
Kebatu was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported, but was freed by mistake. An officer at the prison has been removed from duty while officials investigate the error, The Independent understands.
Kebatu was wrongly categorised as a prisoner due to be released on licence, The Telegraph reported.
Sir Keir Starmer said the accidental release was "totally unacceptable". Deputy Prime Minister Mr Lammy said he was "livid on behalf of the public" and added that he had launched an investigation into the error.
Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said that Kebatu's release was "staggering incompetence" and called for a public inquiry.
128 per cent increase in prisoners released in error
In the 12 months leading up to March this year, 262 prisoners were released in error in England and Wales, according to the prison service’s annual digest.
“This is a 128 per cent increase from 115 the previous year, and the highest in the time series,” the report said.
“Of the 262 releases in error, 233 of these releases in error occurred from prison establishments, while 29 were released in error at the courts.”
Chelmsford MP calls for rapid public inquiry
Chelmsford’s Liberal Democrat MP Marie Goldman called for a rapid public inquiry into the release, adding that the problem was “far bigger than a member of staff”.
She said: “How could it possibly just be the responsibility of one single member of staff to decide whether to release or not a prisoner, or how to release a prisoner.
“So, I think there’s huge questions to be answered about this.”
Ms Goldman also told PA she had been “frustrated” by a lack of communication from HMP Chelmsford’s governor, Mark Howard, and said she was “struggling” not to call for him to resign.
Prison officer taken off duty to discharge prisoners while investigation under way
A prison officer has been taken off duties to discharge prisoners while an investigation is under way.
A Prison Service spokesman said: “We are urgently working with police to return an offender to custody following a release in error at HMP Chelmsford.
“Public protection is our top priority and we have launched an investigation into this incident.”
Aaron Stow, the president of the Criminal Justice Workers’ Union (CJWU), said Kebatu’s mistaken release is “a profound failure of duty”.
He said: “The release of Hadush Kebatu is a betrayal of the victims, the community, and the principles of justice. We demand a full investigation and immediate reforms to ensure this never happens again.”
Starmer calls Kebatu release 'unacceptable'
Sir Keir Starmer said the accidental release was “totally unacceptable”.
The Prime Minister said: “I am appalled that it has happened and it’s being investigated.
“The police are working urgently to track him down, and my government is supporting them.
“This man must be caught and deported for his crimes.”
Mapped: The train journey Hadush Kebatu is believed to have taken on Friday
What we know about Epping hotel migrant who was mistakenly freed from prison
Watch: David Lammy 'livid’ that Hadush Kebatu ‘is at large’ as manhunt launched
What was Kebatu convicted of?
Kebatu was found guilty of five offences following a three-day trial at Chelmsford and Colchester magistrates’ courts in September.
He told two teenagers he wanted to “have a baby with each of them” and attempted to kiss them, before going on to put his hand on one of the girls’ thighs and stroke her hair, his trial was told.
He was also found to have sexually assaulted a woman by trying to kiss her, putting his hand on her leg and telling her she was pretty.
Kebatu was jailed for 12 months and made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order, with a judge warning he posed a “significant risk of reoffending”.
He was also added to the UK sex offenders’ register for 10 years, which means he is supposed to be subject to strict monitoring.
Tory MP claims Starmer and Lammy should take responsibility for Kebatu blunder
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Justice Secretary David Lammy should take responsibility for the blunder which led Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu be accidentally released from prison, Epping Forest’s Tory MP said.
Ethiopian asylum seeker Kebatu, 38, was jailed for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, a crime which triggered protests at the Bell Hotel in Epping where he had been staying.
Epping Forest MP Neil Hudson told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “This sounds like an operational error, but the buck has to stop somewhere, and it has to stop at the top, at the Justice Secretary, the Home Secretary and the Prime Minister.
“They have said that they are livid and appalled. Well, quite right, they should be livid and appalled. But that’s that’s not good enough, and the Labour Government needs to get a grip of this issue.
“They need to apprehend this man, but they’ve got to sort this issue out, and that’s what my constituents, who are deeply distressed and upset are saying.”