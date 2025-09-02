Driver charged after hit-and-run crash that killed two children on e-scooter

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A driver has appeared in court charged with failing to stop at the scene of a fatal crash which killed a brother and sister who were riding an e-scooter.

Roman Casselden, 16, and nine-year-old Darcie Casselden were pronounced dead at the scene in Ashlyns in Pitsea, Essex on February 1.

Essex Police said on Tuesday that the driver of a car, 21-year-old woman Deimante Ziobryte, has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

The force said Ziobryte, whose address is given in a court document as Merrivale in Benfleet, appeared before Basildon Magistrates’ Court on August 28.

Police said she is next due to appear before the same court on January 8, 2026.

The force said in a statement that Ziobryte “remains on bail in connection with other driving offences and our investigation into those is ongoing”.

“A man arrested at the time has been told he faces no further action,” the statement added.

Essex Police said Ziobryte "remains on bail in connection with other driving offences"

An inquest into the two deaths, which was opened and suspended earlier this year pending the outcome of the police investigation, heard that both siblings died of a traumatic head injury.

Essex area coroner Michelle Brown, who opened the inquests separately in Chelmsford in February, said the siblings had been “travelling on an e-scooter”.

She said the e-scooter was “involved in a collision with a motor vehicle that was travelling east along Ashlyns approaching Stokefelde”.

The coroner said emergency services attended and Darcie was pronounced dead at 7.10pm, and Roman at 7.50pm.

The coroner gave the provisional cause of death for each child as “traumatic head injury pending further investigation”.

She said Roman and Darcie were “very young” and the case had “very tragic circumstances”.

The children’s mother Emma said in a statement released through police that “their love, kindness, and spirit live on in the hearts of all who knew them”.