Woman mauled to death by two dogs in Essex as man arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has died after being assaulted by two dogs in Jaywick and a man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous dogs offences, Essex Police said.

Police were called to Jaywick, Essex, at around 4pm yesterday where officers found a seriously injured woman who later died.

A 39 year-old man from the area was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and is currently in custody, police said. Two dogs were destroyed.

Chief Superintendent Glen Pavelin said: “Experienced detectives are leading the investigation to identify exactly what has happened. I know there will be speculation about the breed of the dogs involved.

We’re waiting for confirmation from experts about this before releasing further details and I’d ask people not to speculate. If anyone has any information about what has happened please contact us.”

The woman was mauled to death on Hillman Avenue in Jaywick, Essex (Google)

Last year, 15 dogs were seized by police investigating an attack which led to the death of a 37-year-old father-of-five.

Jonathan Hogg, who was described by his family as being “one-in-a-million”, died in hospital after suffering serious injuries when he was attacked by a dog at around 9.10pm on Thursday in Leigh, Greater Manchester, in 2023.

Officers searched two houses and seized 15 dogs, including six adults and nine puppies, believed to be the same breed as that which attacked Mr Hogg, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.