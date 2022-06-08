Man charged with murdering university lecturer in Essex home

A man has been charged with the murder of a female university lecturer at a house in Essex.

Ertan Ersoy, of Wickham Road, Colchester, is accused of killing Dr Antonella Castelvedere, 52, at a property on the street.

The Italian-born University of Suffolk academic was found seriously injured after police were called to the address shortly after 11.45am on 1 June. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Ersoy was also found injured at the property. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital for treatment.

The 50-year-old is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock said: “Although we have reached the point of charge, our dedicated team of detectives are continuing to gather accounts from witnesses and other evidence.

“My thanks go out to those who have helped us and we would welcome any more information others can offer.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat posed to the wider public in Colchester.”

Paying tribute to Dr Castelvedere, the University of Suffolk said in a statement: “The University of Suffolk community is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere.

“Antonella was a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and critical writing.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time.”