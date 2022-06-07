University lecturer dies from serious injuries as man arrested on suspicion of murder
University of Suffolk pays tribute to ‘outstanding academic’
A woman whose death has sparked a murder probe in Essex has been named as a University of Suffolk lecturer.
Dr Antonella Castelvedere died from serious injuries at a property in Colcester on Wednesday morning.
Officers arrested a man at the same address on suspicion of murdering the 52-year-old academic.
The University of Suffolk released a statement saying it was “deeply saddened by the untimely death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere”.
“Antonella was a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and Critical Writing,” it added.
“Our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time.”
Essex Police said it was called to concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address shortly after 11.45am on 1 June.
Officers found a woman seriously injured at the scene on Wickham Road in Colchester. She died at the scene.
The force said a man was also injured at the address and taken to hospital. He was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said detectives were “continuing to piece together the circumstances which led up to this incident”.
He said inquiries suggested “this was an isolated incident and there is no threat posed to the wider public in Colchester”.
