University lecturer dies from serious injuries as man arrested on suspicion of murder

University of Suffolk pays tribute to ‘outstanding academic’

Zoe Tidman
Tuesday 07 June 2022 08:21
<p>Antonella Castelvedere has been named as a university lecturer who died in Essex</p>

Antonella Castelvedere has been named as a university lecturer who died in Essex

(University of Suffolk)

A woman whose death has sparked a murder probe in Essex has been named as a University of Suffolk lecturer.

Dr Antonella Castelvedere died from serious injuries at a property in Colcester on Wednesday morning.

Officers arrested a man at the same address on suspicion of murdering the 52-year-old academic.

The University of Suffolk released a statement saying it was “deeply saddened by the untimely death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere”.

“Antonella was a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and Critical Writing,” it added.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time.”

Essex Police said it was called to concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address shortly after 11.45am on 1 June.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman in Colchester

(Essex Police)

Officers found a woman seriously injured at the scene on Wickham Road in Colchester. She died at the scene.

The force said a man was also injured at the address and taken to hospital. He was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said detectives were “continuing to piece together the circumstances which led up to this incident”.

He said inquiries suggested “this was an isolated incident and there is no threat posed to the wider public in Colchester”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in