Teenager charged with murder after two boys stabbed to death in Essex

A teenager has been charged with the murder of two boys during a disturbance in Essex.

Frankie Watson, 19, has been remanded into custody and will appear in Southend Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The teenager, from Orsett, in Essex, is charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police rushed to the scene in Regency Court, in Brentwood, at around 1.30am on Sunday.

The victims, who have been named locally as 16-year-olds Charlie Preston and Frankie Gater, later died, while a third person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Essex Police, which has not yet confirmed the victim’s identities or cause of death, has so far seized more than 200 hours of CCTV footage and spoken to more than 20 people as part of the investigation.

A 20-year-old from Grays, Essex and a 21-year-old from South Ockendon, Essex who were initially arrested on suspicion of murder, have now been released on bail to November 19, while a 40-year-old man from Brentwood has been released under investigation.

A teenager will appear in court today charged with two counts of murder (Essex Police)

Four other people arrested over the incident have been told they face no further action, Essex Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, who is leading the investigation, previously said that police believed it was an isolated incident and “there isn’t a risk to the wider public”.

He added: “My team is working round the clock and you’re likely to see a police presence in the area while we continue our enquiries.

“Officers from the Brentwood Community Policing Team will continue to carry out additional patrols in the area. They’re there to provide reassurance so please do speak to them if you have any concerns.

“We still need anyone who has any information about what happened, who we’ve not spoken to, to come forward.”