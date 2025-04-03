Motorcyclist jailed for causing death of young researcher by dangerous driving

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A motorcyclist who struck and killed a young woman as she crossed the road has been jailed for 14 years for causing her death by dangerous driving.

Christopher Allen, 61, collided with 33-year-old Adeline Stuart-Watt as she was crossing Epping New Road in Loughton on foot having dismounted her bicycle, Essex Police said.

The force said it was found that Allen had drunk at least two pints of an alcoholic drink shortly before the collision and had been travelling at double the speed limit for the road.

Miss Stuart-Watt, who was a policy fellow at the London School of Economics’ Grantham Research Institute, died at the scene on April 16 2023.

Allen, of Crooked Mile, Waltham Abbey, had denied causing her death by dangerous driving but was found guilty following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex Police said.

The force said he was sentenced at the same court to 14 years in prison.

Officers had been called to the incident shortly after 4.15pm.

Miss Stuart-Watt had been out for the day cycling through Epping Forest.

Detective Constable Jacqueline Dean, of Essex Police, said: “Today, my thoughts are with Miss Stuart-Watt’s family who have shown great dignity throughout.”

In an earlier statement on its website, the Grantham Research Institute described Miss Stuart-Watt as an “intelligent and professional colleague as well as a kind and lovely person”.

It said she had joined LSE in September 2022 focusing on climate adaption and public policy.

“She is described by her colleagues as thoughtful, skilled, supportive, friendly, and collegiate,” the statement said.

“Someone who was not afraid of asking difficult questions and challenging ideas.

“She has made such a strong impression during her short time working with us at Grantham and will be very sadly missed by all.”