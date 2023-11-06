‘Beautiful’ boy, 15, killed in crash as he waited for school bus with friends

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a "beautiful" 15-year-old boy have spoken of their devastation after he was killed in a crash while on his way to school.

Freddie Coleman, 15, was struck by a car as he waited with friends near a bus stop on his journey to Mayflower High School in Essex on Friday.

A second teenage boy was airlifted to hospital from the scene in Stock Road and he remains in a critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He was released from police custody over the weekend pending further inquiries.

Freddie’s elder brother posted a heartbreaking montage of the boy’s first day of school, holding a miniature dachshund and on family beach trips. He wrote: “My little brother. I miss you so much little man.”

One relative added on Facebook: “I’ll miss you forever baby Freddie.”

Another said: “The most beautiful boy, will be eternally missed.”

Cllr David Dadds posted to X: “Last week two school children were run over in a road traffic collision in our village and Freddie tragically lost his life. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family at this difficult time.”

A bench outside the bus stop became so overwhelmed with flowers, toys and cards the family exchanged them for a memorial book.

A spokesperson for Mayflower High thanked the community for its “overwhelming support”. It said a book of condolences had been left at its main reception for people who wanted to pay their respects.

The GoFundMe page set up for the family has so far raised more than £25,000 towards funeral costs.

Detective Inspector Mark Fraser, of the serious collision investigation unit, said on Saturday: “This tragic incident has had a huge impact on the community.

“Our detectives are carrying out a number of inquiries, including reviewing dashcam footage and CCTV to determine the circumstances around this collision. We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact us.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who has camera footage is asked to get in touch with police by calling 101 citing crime incident 218 of November 3.