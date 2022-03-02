People smuggler ordered to pay compensation to families of 39 victims
The victims, aged 15 to 44, suffocated as they were transported by ferry from Zeebrugge to Purfleet in Essex in October 2019.
A people smuggler has been ordered to pay £6,000 to the families of 39 Vietnamese people who were found dead in a trailer in Essex.
The victims, aged 15 to 44, suffocated as they were transported by ferry from Zeebrugge to Purfleet in Essex in October 2019.
Lorry driver Christopher Kennedy, 25, was jailed at the Old Bailey for seven years for being part of the wider people smuggling operation.
On Wednesday, the court heard he had benefited from his crime to the value of £67,050.65p but had just £6,094.18p in his Bank of Ireland account.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC ordered the confiscation of the available money.
He also said it should be paid as compensation to the families of the 39 victims.
Kennedy, from Co Armagh in Northern Ireland, sat in the dock and made no reaction during the brief hearing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.