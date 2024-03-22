Man admits murder of partner after 2009 assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his partner who died 13 years after being seriously assaulted.

Carolyn Kemp, then aged 34, was left with a permanent brain injury after being attacked by Trevor Baker in Walmer Close, Romford, Essex in November 2009.

In 2010, Baker, 53, admitted attempted murder and was handed an indeterminate sentence with a minimum term of eight years.

Ms Kemp died in September 2022, it was alleged as a result of the injury she suffered at Baker’s hands.

Last December 5, the defendant was charged with her murder.

On Friday, Baker appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Warren Hill prison in Suffolk and pleaded guilty to a single charge of murder.

Judge Sarah Munro KC warned he faced a mandatory life sentence with a minimum term to be fixed at a hearing on May 16.

Members of Ms Kemp’s family wiped away tears before Baker was further remanded into custody.