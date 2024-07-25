Support truly

A man has been charged over the death of a grandmother who was fatally attacked by two XL Bully dogs.

Esther Martin was killed by the animals two days after XL Bully legislation came into force in February, after the 68 year-old suffered “unsurvivable” bites during an incident in Jaywick, Essex.

Police hailed the “courageous” locals for trying to save her life before officers arrived at the scene in Hillman Avenue.

Ashley Warren, 40, has now been charged over the death of in the first case of its kind since new laws on owning XL Bullies came into force on February 1, Essex Police said.

On Thursday, Essex Police said Ashley Warren of Walnut Road, Leyton, north east London, has been charged with two counts of owning or being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and two counts of possession or having custody of a fighting dog.

Warren, formerly of Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, also faces two charges under the Animal Welfare Act, and single counts of possession of a bladed article and possession of a Class B drug.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday August 22.

The police cordon in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex, after Ms Martin was savaged by two dogs ( PA Wire )

The two XL Bullies were destroyed by specialist officers who responded to the fatal attack.

One of Esther’s daughters, Kelly, previously told the Mirror: “She was amazing. She was retired and trying to bring her life back on track after the passing of my sister two years ago. She came to visit my nephew and now she is dead. This is a very distressing time for our family.”

Her son Paul Martin posted on Facebook: “Love you lots mum. Sleep tight and give Clare Louise a big hug from me love you both lots.

“Until we meet again. Your memory will live forever.”

Her death on Saturday February 3 comes just days after it became a criminal offence to own an XL Bully, with all existing dogs required to wear a muzzle and be kept on a lead.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Weaver said: “I know there has been a huge amount of speculation about the breed and type of dog involved here, but it was really important we got that information right and established the facts.

“We owe it to Esther and her family to ensure we are thorough, professional and, above all, fair.

“XL Bully is not a breed of dog in itself, but a sub-category of the American Bully and identifying categories of a breed can be a complex process.

“It requires a police-trained dog expert to examine the physical features of the dog against specific measurements, in line with the guidelines published by the Government.

“A forensic post-mortem was also carried out by a veterinary scientist and through this combination it was confirmed that the dogs were XL Bullies.

“A team of experienced detectives are continuing their investigation into Esther’s death and continue to make good progress.

“They are committed to getting the answers her family need about what happened and why.”

The police cordon in Hillman Avenue ( PA Wire )

Chief Supt Weaver added: “I again want to express our thanks to the members of the public who bravely tried to save Esther before our officers arrived on scene.

“What you did was hugely courageous and a reflection of the values of the community of Jaywick.

“I also want to again praise the unflinching bravery and professionalism of the officers who attended and whose actions ensured the community was safe.”