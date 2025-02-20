Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jury out in alleged Russian proxy spy ring trial

Three defendants deny the charges relating to between 2020 and 2023.

Emily Pennink
Thursday 20 February 2025 13:00 GMT
A domed roof in the Grand Hall of the Old Bailey, central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A domed roof in the Grand Hall of the Old Bailey, central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

A jury has begun deliberating on verdicts in the trial of three Bulgarians accused of plotting to spy for Russia on British soil.

Vanya Gaberova, 30, of Euston, her ex-boyfriend Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 39, of Acton, and Katrin Ivanova, 33, from Harrow, have denied being involved in a conspiracy between 2020 and 2023.

Ivanova also denies possession of false identity documents found at the home she shared with her partner Biser Dzhambazov.

At 12.24pm on Thursday, Mr Justice Hilliard sent the Old Bailey jury out to consider verdicts in the case.

The court has heard that the spy ring was led by Orlin Roussev, 47, with alleged Russian agent Jan Marsalek acting as a go-between with Russian intelligence agencies.

Roussev, of Great Yarmouth, and his second-in-command Dzhambazov, 43, have pleaded guilty to plotting to spy for Russia and having false identity documents.

