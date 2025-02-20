Jury out in alleged Russian proxy spy ring trial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A jury has begun deliberating on verdicts in the trial of three Bulgarians accused of plotting to spy for Russia on British soil.

Vanya Gaberova, 30, of Euston, her ex-boyfriend Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 39, of Acton, and Katrin Ivanova, 33, from Harrow, have denied being involved in a conspiracy between 2020 and 2023.

Ivanova also denies possession of false identity documents found at the home she shared with her partner Biser Dzhambazov.

At 12.24pm on Thursday, Mr Justice Hilliard sent the Old Bailey jury out to consider verdicts in the case.

The court has heard that the spy ring was led by Orlin Roussev, 47, with alleged Russian agent Jan Marsalek acting as a go-between with Russian intelligence agencies.

Roussev, of Great Yarmouth, and his second-in-command Dzhambazov, 43, have pleaded guilty to plotting to spy for Russia and having false identity documents.