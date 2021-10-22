A man has been jailed for 25 years after carrying out random stabbings on members of the public.

Evans Innocent, 45, attacked a woman who was arriving to work in Islington, London, shortly after 6am in April last year.

As she walked through the parking area, ready to start her shift, she heard someone running up behind her and felt a bang to the head. Mr Innocent then stabbed her repeatedly and ran off with the weapon.

The woman survived after being rushed to hospital with four stab wounds to her head, neck and left shoulder.

The next day police officers returned to the area to examine the scene of the attack when they saw Innocent on the street armed with four different weapons.

He was arrested and found in possession of a black-handled knife with a large blade, which was later found to have the woman’s DNA on its tip.

Innocent was jailed at the Old Bailey on Thursday after he was found guilty of attempted murder and seven counts of possessing an offensive weapon. He was also found guilty of two counts of wounding with intent.

Innocent, of no fixed abode, had his sentence reduced to 21 years after factors regarding the state of his mental health were considered.

Police officers managed to link him to two other random stabbings that happened in April 2020. This was despite his “extensive attempts to disguise his identity with masks and gloves”, the Metropolitan police said.

Data from his mobile phone, Oyster cards, and CCTV of the area put Innocent in the vicinity at the time of the attacks.

Detective Constable Russell Harvey, who led the investigation, said: “This was a series of premediated, unprovoked attacks without any warning or motive.

“Innocent deliberately went out on the streets looking to cause harm to people in the community and his actions were nothing short of horrific.

“Then following his arrest, he attempted at every single stage to frustrate and hinder our investigation, even when cross examined in the box.”

He added: “I am really please that we could bring some closure and justice to the victims who suffered through such awful ordeals. These random attacks left them with serious injuries and it is incredibly fortunate that they all survived.

“The result today reflects the violence of Innocent’s actions. It is undeniable that a very dangerous man has been taken off the streets.”