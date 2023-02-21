Man to face trial accused of murdering pensioner

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man will face trial later this year accused of murdering an elderly woman.

Cameron Davis, 30, did not attend a brief bail application hearing at Exeter Crown Court.

He is accused of stabbing to death Lorna England, 74, on February 18 in Ludwell Valley Park, which is in the Wonford area of Exeter.

Judge Simon Carr fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing for March 23 and said Davis would face trial at Exeter Crown Court beginning on August 14.

Joss Ticehurst, representing Davis, of Exeter Road, Exmouth, Devon, did not apply for bail on behalf of his client, and he was remanded into custody.

Police were called on the afternoon of February 18 to reports of an assault in the park.

The victim, from Southbrook Road, Exeter, died at the scene despite members of the public and the emergency services going to her aid.