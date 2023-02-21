Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man to face trial accused of murdering pensioner

Cameron Davis, 30, did not attend a brief bail application hearing at Exeter Crown Court.

Rod Minchin
Tuesday 21 February 2023 10:30
Cameron Davis is set to face trial at Exeter Crown Court (PA)
Cameron Davis is set to face trial at Exeter Crown Court (PA)
(PA Archive)

A man will face trial later this year accused of murdering an elderly woman.

Cameron Davis, 30, did not attend a brief bail application hearing at Exeter Crown Court.

He is accused of stabbing to death Lorna England, 74, on February 18 in Ludwell Valley Park, which is in the Wonford area of Exeter.

Judge Simon Carr fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing for March 23 and said Davis would face trial at Exeter Crown Court beginning on August 14.

Joss Ticehurst, representing Davis, of Exeter Road, Exmouth, Devon, did not apply for bail on behalf of his client, and he was remanded into custody.

Police were called on the afternoon of February 18 to reports of an assault in the park.

The victim, from Southbrook Road, Exeter, died at the scene despite members of the public and the emergency services going to her aid.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in