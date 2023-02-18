Manhunt for suspect who ‘could be armed’ after pensioner killed in park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have launched a manhunt for a murder suspect following the death of an elderly woman in Exeter.

Officers were called to Ludwell Valley Park in the Wonford area of the city at around 4pm, following reports that the woman had been seriously assaulted.

Emergency services were called, but the victim – who was local and aged in her 70s – was declared dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police have issued an image of the man they are looking to trace after he was captured on CCTV outside Wonford Sports Centre in the city at 3.17pm, warning: “We believe this man could be armed and dangerous.”

Superintendent Tom Holmes of Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Cordons are in place including at Wonford Sports Centre and police units remain in the area.

“At this time the suspect remains at large and a major response is under way.

“Tonight we have taken the steps of releasing an image of a man we need to identify in connection to the murder investigation.

“This image was captured at 15:17 outside Wonford Sports Centre in Exeter and it is vital that we identify this man and locate him.

“We believe that this man could be armed and dangerous, so we are telling the public not to approach him in any circumstances and immediately call 999 if you have seen this man.”

Police want to speak to anybody who was in the Wonford area on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man in the image, his current whereabouts or saw him on Saturday should call 999 immediately quoting log number 600 18 February.