Homes have been evacuated in a Hampshire town after a man was arrested on suspicion of explosives offences in an investigation led by counterterrorism police.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Basingstoke on Wednesday on suspicion of making or possession of explosives under suspicious circumstances under the Explosives Act 1883.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate and on suspicion of possessing class-A drugs.

The suspect is in police custody.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East is leading the investigation, and a property in Penny Black Lane, Basingstoke, was being searched on Thursday.

Hampshire Police said a number of neighbouring properties had been evacuated while the search took place, although it was believed there was no wider threat to the public.

Chief Inspector Matthew Reeves, district commander for Basingstoke and Deane, said there would be an increased police presence in the area and appealed for calm in the community.

He said: “I understand that this is a worrying time in the local community. Thankfully incidents of this nature are relatively rare.

“We are assisting our colleagues at Counter Terrorism Policing South East and our partner agencies to address any concerns you may have.

“You may notice an increased police presence. Please don’t be alarmed. Officers are involved in the investigation and are there to assist and support.

“This is an active investigation so please refrain from speculation.”

Additional reporting by PA