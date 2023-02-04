For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several houses have been evacuated and nearby roads closed after a man was arrested on suspicion of explosives offences at a house in Derbyshire.

Police officers rushed to a property in the town of Belper just after 6pm on Friday after being alerted to concerns about a man’s safety.

A number of suspicious items were found during their search of the home on Acorn Drive and a man was arrested on suspicion of explosives offences, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Bomb disposal experts advised that a 100-metre cordon be put in place, spanning properties on multiple roads – and police said there is no indication yet as to how long people will be stuck outside their homes.

Police said a rest centre at the Strutt Centre in Derby Road would open at 6:15pm for those who have been evacuated.

The cordon drawn by Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts includes properties on Acorn Way, Acorn Drive, Swinney Lane and Swinney Bank, while Acorn Drive is closed at its junction with Mill Street, along with parts of Swinney Lane.

