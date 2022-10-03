Jump to content

Olympian among Extinction Rebellion activists who deny tampering with oil tanker

The alleged incident took place on April 16 this year.

Isobel Frodsham
Monday 03 October 2022 17:08
The hearing was held at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London (Kevin Quigley/PA)
(PA Archive)

An Olympian was among a group of Extinction Rebellion activists who have appeared in court accused of tampering with an oil tanker during a protest.

Gold medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott, 43, of Nottingham; Nichola Andersen, 50, of Cornwall; Erika Curren, 65, of Cornwall; Shaun Davies, 32, of no fixed address; and Amy Rugg-Easey, 31, of Newcastle, have been charged with tampering with the brake or another part of the Shell tanker in west London earlier this year.

They all deny the charge.

During a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the court heard the alleged incident took place at Porchester Terrace on the junction with Bayswater Road on April 16, hours ahead of an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in Hyde Park.

Andersen and Davies appeared at the court in person during the hearing, while Stott, Curren and Rugg-Easey all appeared via video link.

The group only spoke to confirm their names, addresses, dates of birth and to enter their pleas.

A three-day trial has been set for January 25 2023.

They were all released on unconditional bail.

