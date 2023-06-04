For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged after he was seen wearing a football shirt at Wembley Stadium which appeared to make an offensive reference to the Hillsborough tragedy.

The Metropolitan Police Events Twitter account retweeted a picture on Saturday of a man wearing a Manchester United shirt that had the number 97 on the back and the words “Not Enough”.

James White, 33, from Warwickshire, was charged at on Sunday with displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Wembley was hosting the FA Cup Final, where Manchester City beat local rivals Manchester United.

The Met said White was arrested “after being seen wearing a shirt which appeared to refer in offensive terms to those who died in the Hillsborough tragedy”.

He was bailed to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday June 19.

The Metropolitan Police said criminal proceedings are active and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“There should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” the force said.

A further 22 people were arrested during the course of the policing operation around Wembley for offences including assault, affray, possession of drugs and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died in the Hillsborough disaster (PA Archive)

Police said inquiries continue in respect of an item thrown onto the pitch shortly after the Manchester United goal, and there has been no arrest at this stage in relation to this matter.

On Sunday, the FA said in a statement: “The FA strongly condemns the actions of the individual who wore a shirt referencing the Hillsborough disaster ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester City players celebrate after winning the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London (AP)

“We saw a photograph of the offensive shirt on social media and immediately started working to identify the perpetrator.

“Our security team were able to quickly locate the individual based on the image, and we welcome the swift action which was then taken by the police.

“We will not tolerate abuse relating to Hillsborough or any football tragedy at Wembley Stadium and we will continue to work with the authorities to ensure strong action is taken against perpetrators.”

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on April 15 1989.

An inquest jury ruled in 2016 that they were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors.