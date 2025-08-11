Abusive PE teacher who attacked boys over 27 years exploited trust, court finds

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An abusive PE teacher who subjected pupils at an elite private school to physical and sexual assaults was found to have exploited a position of trust for almost 30 years.

John Young, 91, was found to have targeted pupils while employed as a PE teacher at the independent Edinburgh Academy between 1966 and 1993 after an Examination of Facts hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court found 26 charges to be established, out of 44 charges alleged by prosecutors.

Young was deemed medically unfit to face criminal trial or appear in court but evidence was heard from 24 former pupils, and a further three witnesses, with allegations spanning almost 30 years.

Some of the victims told the court that Young would use violence as punishment, including hitting them with a cricket bat, megaphone or wooden wedge, or punching them, leading to issues with lifelong trauma for some.

Prosecutors hailed the fact-finding exercise as a “matter of public record” and said that Young “had a duty of care to nurture and support these children but instead intentionally exploited his power to violate and humiliate them”.

A sheriff ruled on 10 charges of assault, three charges of indecent assault, eight charges of lewd and libidinous behaviour, four charges of breaching the peace, and one charge of cruel and unnatural treatment, according to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

However two victims told of their sorrow that it was not a full conviction, and their belief that “hundreds” of pupils may have been attacked.

A letter from July 1992 was published, where the parent of one boy complained about Young instructing pupils to remove their underwear before putting on their gym shorts, and complaining that this was not conventional practice at four other named schools.

Prosecutor Fiona Kirkby said: “John Young systematically abused young boys, over a period of 27 years, while holding a significant position of trust as their teacher at the Edinburgh Academy.

“He had a duty of care to nurture and support these children but instead intentionally exploited his power to violate and humiliate them.

“This Examination of Facts is a public airing of the facts and an acknowledgement that what happened to these children was criminal.

“It should never have occurred. It is now a matter of public record that Young committed offences including lewd and libidinous behaviour, indecent assault and cruel and unnatural treatment.

“The court’s finding today also sends a clear message to abusers: no matter who you are, when the abuse happened or how long after the event it is reported, there will be a robust response from prosecutors.”

Procurator Fiscal Fiona Kirkby added: “Sexual abuse and the use of force upon children is a crime.

“To any victim of such offending, we urge you to report it when you feel ready and able to do so. Be assured you will be listened to and supported. We remain committed to investigating and pursuing those culpable to seek conclusions.”

The first survivor, who was subjected to a barrage of blows during a classroom attack, said: “Young was at the Academy for decades and taught PE to nearly every boy so it would not surprise me if hundreds more were affected.

“I think the school had lots of opportunities to prevent his abuse. I believe my complaint was taken to Young so the school could silence my complaint rather than address it.

“It’s a shame that I and other survivors are denied the chance to get a conviction – I hope police and fiscals get the chance to act quickly against abusers in the future, so the chance for others to secure justice is not lost.”

The second survivor added: “For decades survivors like myself have been accused of lying, exaggerating or misremembering but now we have a black and white decision that finally acknowledges us.

“Although it’s not a full conviction I think it’s still better than what the school ever did.

“I find it unfair that I had to endure brutal cross-examinations while the person involved gets to sit at home. Ultimately, we secured the best possible outcome.”