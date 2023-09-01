Man charged with murder after fatal car crash in Falkirk

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a 27-year-old woman in a car crash in Falkirk.

Amy Rose Wilson, 27, died following a two-vehicle collision on the town’s New Carron Road on July 29 at about 6.10pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, two men were arrested in different parts of England in connection with the death and both appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

Andrew Gregoire, 27, who was arrested in London, made no plea or declaration to 12 charges including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Steven Hardy, 53, who was arrested in Essex, also made no plea or declaration to charges of conspiracy and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Both men were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

They are next expected to appear in court in connection with the charges within the eight days.