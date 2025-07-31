For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The family of a woman who was murdered by her ex-fiance at a luxury Surrey hotel have expressed their relief that he is “no longer free to harm” other women.

James Cartwright, 61, stood trial at Guildford Crown Court accused of killing Samantha Mickleburgh, 54, whose body was found at the five-star Pennyhill Park Hotel in Bagshot on April 14 last year.

The mother-of-two, from Axminster in Devon, had agreed to stay in a twin room with Cartwright because she “didn’t want him to feel lonely” on his birthday, the jury was told.

He phoned 999 at about 8.30am the next morning claiming he had discovered her dead beside him in bed.

A jury unanimously convicted him on Thursday, after one afternoon of deliberation, of murder and rape between April 12 and April 14 last year, but acquitted him of controlling and coercive behaviour between May 1 2022 and April 14 2024.

In a statement through Surrey Police, Ms Mickleburgh’s family said: “We as a family, are relieved that this has finally come to an end.

“That the defendant has been seen for who he truly is, a rapist and a murderer. No longer free to harm or control any more women.

open image in gallery Samantha Mickleburgh was found dead at the Pennyhill Park Hotel ( Surrey Police/PA )

“Unfortunately it was too late for our beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend. She truly was the best of us, the kindest light in all our lives and the hole left behind is one of such severe magnitude we will likely never escape it.

“Justice will not bring her back, but it has provided a form of closure on this dark chapter and security in the knowledge that James Cartwright will remain in the safest place for everyone.

“Samantha wouldn’t want to be known as a victim. She would want to be known for her passion for life, her class and beautiful style, her honesty, integrity, strength and dedication to all who knew her.

“We continue to ask for privacy as we navigate what it means to live in a world without Samantha and her incredible personality and love.”

Members of her family cried in court after the verdicts were read out and hugged each other after the hearing.

Mr Justice Murray set the sentencing date for August 8 and told the defendant: “You have been found guilty of the murder and rape of Samantha Mickleburgh.

“You are remanded in custody to await the sentencing hearing.

“You may now go down.”

Cartwright, who did not react as the jury gave its verdicts, told the judge “thank you” before leaving the dock.

Giving evidence during the trial, Cartwright claimed Ms Mickleburgh died after falling out of bed.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the claims were part of his “web of lies”.

Moses Koroma, senior crown prosecutor for CPS South East, said: “It was clear from the forensic evidence that Samantha had been murdered. She was strangled and had a significant head injury, and the jury saw straight through Cartwright’s claims that this had all resulted from her falling out of bed.

“As soon as he called 999, Cartwright started to weave his web of lies, telling police that Samantha had asked him to move back in and they were due to get married a few months later.

“A very different picture emerged of their relationship from conversations Samantha had with friends and family about their life behind closed doors.

“Worried that he would be alone for his 60th birthday, Samantha honoured her promise to spend the weekend with Cartwright.

“He took advantage of this last selfless act with a vicious and murderous attack.”

Surrey Police said Cartwright “has never admitted responsibility or shown any remorse” for the attack.

Detective Inspector Debbie Birch said: “This trip was meant to be one last kindness before she moved on with her life.

“Tragically, Cartwright ensured that she was never able to do this. His control and possessiveness meant he couldn’t bear to let her go, despite having another girlfriend at the time.

“He callously murdered her and has never admitted responsibility or shown any remorse, but the jury saw him for what he is and has found him guilty.”

Cartwright also told jurors during the trial that Ms Mickleburgh owed him about £100,000 at the time of her death, as she had borrowed money to help renovate a property she bought in early 2023.

They lived together and got engaged later that year, when Cartwright proposed on a beach during a holiday.

He told the court the proposal was met with “an immediate and emphatic yes” and described their relationship at the time as “extremely amicable and friendly and loving”.

open image in gallery Cartwright’s trial took place at Guildford Crown Court ( Gareth Fuller/PA )

But the relationship began to break down when Cartwright discovered “highly sexual” messages from Ms Mickleburgh’s former partner on her phone and later on her laptop.

On October 2, he confronted her and admitted standing in front of her car to stop her leaving their home after an argument.

“She got into her car. It was clear that she was going to drive away,” he told the court.

“I pulled (the gate) to prevent the car from leaving.

“She chose to drive through the gate and on to the road, so I had to put myself in front of the car to stop her leaving, because the gate hadn’t worked.”

Cartwright said he was embarrassed by his behaviour and later apologised.

Although they continued to live together until February 2024 and remained physically intimate, he said he no longer trusted her.

About two weeks before moving out, he found further messages between Ms Mickleburgh and her ex-partner but chose not to confront her.

Instead, he said he asked if they had been in touch, and she denied it – something he described as “almost terminal on my part”.

After their separation, Cartwright began speaking to other women on the dating app Bumble, and told one that the forthcoming dinner with his ex had “the feel of a final farewell”.

Another message described it as “the last goodbye”.

Cartwright said he had not yet met the women in person and was only seeking “companionship” and “friendship”.

The defendant, of no fixed address, told the court he had been married and divorced three times and had three adult daughters.