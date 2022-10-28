For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family a 19-year-old student who was stabbed to death in Manchester have paid tribute to “a gentle giant with dreams for the future.”

Luke O’Connor died after being attacked in the Fallowfield area of Manchester in the early hours on Wednesday.

The Manchester Metropolitan University business student was found with stab wounds on Wilmslow Road at about 2am. He died a short while later in hospital.

Luke’s family said they had been “truly devastated” by his tragic death.

The statement said: “Our hearts yearn for the loss of Luke; we are truly devastated by this tragedy. Luke was loved by so many people, and he knew how much he was loved in return.

“He was a second year Business Management student at university. He loved the freedom of student living and studying and was loving life in Manchester.

“Luke was the youngest of three boys in our family and was a gentle giant with big hopes and dreams for the future.”

Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation into Luke’s murder and said it was “actively pursuing leads and will relentlessly pursue the offender”.

Detective Superintendent Neil Jones said officers would “relentlessly pursue” the attacker and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

The student’s famil added: “Luke loved music, football and was a big supporter of Liverpool Football Club, who he followed religiously from a young age.”

“He had a profound impact on so many people throughout his life. He was truly one of a kind, who’s presence would light up any room.”

His family said his friends would often refer to him as a “legend” and “the life and soul of everything he did.”

“Everyone who met him, truly loved him,” they added.

“Our lively, bubbly, beautiful boy has been taken from us and our family are now left with a hole in our hearts that will never be filled.

“Justice needs to be served as we have lost our beautiful young Luke, who was robbed of life.

“We will continue to honour his name for as long as we are all here, and his legacy with go on forever.”

Manchester Metropolitan University described death as a “terrible shock for our whole community.”

In a statement, it added: “We are saddened at the tragic death of one of our students in an incident in Fallowfield.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends.”