A man described as one of Britain’s most prolific train fare dodgers is facing prison after admitting to 112 convictions for failing to pay for tickets.

Charles Brohiri, 29, pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to evading more than £3,000 in fares on Govia Thameslink services over a period spanning nearly two years, concluding last November.

Dressed in all black, Mr Brohiri entered dozens of guilty pleas, repeating the word "guilty" in a soft, low voice as each charge was read out by the court legal adviser. The process reportedly took around 20 minutes.

Brohiri “now could face a custodial sentence because of the number of offences he has committed”, said District Judge Nina Tempia.

He also faces the prospect of having to pay back tens of thousands of pounds in unpaid rail fares, costs, and court fees that have accrued in the legal proceedings.

In addition, Brohiri, from Hatfield in Hertfordshire, is accused of failing to pay fines worth £48,682 from separate prosecutions brought through the courts between August 2019 and April 2025.

Judge Tempia adjourned sentencing until February 11 so that a pre-sentence report can be drawn up on Brohiri.

According to court documents, Brohiri could be told to pay back all the unpaid fares, totalling £3,266, as well as the cost of £15,120 of bringing the 112 prosecutions.

He is also accused of continuing to dodge Thameslink fares in late November and December last year, as well as days before Thursday’s court appearance.

The charges he has admitted related to unpaid fares on journeys from London to Brighton in Sussex, and on the Thameslink lines into Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

The court was told Brohiri continued his campaign of fare dodging after being banned last April from entering Thameslink stations as part of his bail conditions.

In August, a judge drew up a bail condition to specifically ban Brohiri from getting on to a Thameslink train, telling him: “It’s very important you take these bail conditions seriously – you don’t get on any train without having the money.”

But Brohiri’s offending is said to have continued unabated, with the last allegation of fare dodging recorded three days ago – on January 12 this year.

Brohiri has pleaded guilty to 76 charges of failing to pay for a rail ticket.

He was convicted in his absence in August 2024 of a further 36 charges.

On Thursday, Judge Tempia dismissed Brohiri’s bid to have those convictions overturned on a legal technicality.

He argued that the prosecutions were unlawful because they had not been brought by a qualified legal professional.

But handing down her judgment, the judge concluded: “There has been no abuse of the court process.”

At sentencing, Brohiri is also likely to ask for a further seven offences to be taken into consideration, so that all his offending could be dealt with together.

Brohiri has been set free on bail until sentencing.

A GTR spokesperson said: “We welcome the court’s decision to uphold the earlier findings of guilt on 36 offences and we note that, following the 76 guilty pleas he entered today, he now stands convicted of 112 fare evasion offences.

“Through the careful use of prosecutions, targeted ticket checks, focused action at known hotspots, and better reporting tools for staff, ticketless travel on our network is at its lowest level since 2022.”