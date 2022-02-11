Father of Plymouth shooter who killed five says he is ashamed of son’s actions

The father of a gunman who murdered five people during a shooting spree in Plymouth has said he is “ashamed” of his son’s actions.

Jake Davison, 22, gunned down his mother, Maxine Davison, at her home before killing four other people, including a three-year-old girl, in Keyham on 12 August last year.

The apprentice crane operator, who had a history of mental health problems and expressed misogynistic views online, shot himself before armed officers could reach him.

His father Mark Davison told police that his son should not have a gun in 2017 and has apologised on behalf of the 22-year-old.

Speaking to the BBC six months after the attack, Mr Davison said: “I don’t know what was going on with him. If I could say sorry any better than I can, if I could change it I really would. I am sorry and I am ashamed.”

The killings happened just weeks after Davison’s shotgun and licence was returned to him by Devon and Cornwall Police. They had been seized in 2020 after he assaulted two teenagers in a park.

Police and forensic officers at the scene in Biddick Drive, Keyham, Plymouth (PA)

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating how the force approved his application and then later gave him back the licence and shotgun.

His father added: “That three-year-old little girl, and the other victims. People just going about their lives, going to the park or going to the shop, taking the dog or whatever they were doing.

“Whatever Jake’s mitigation was it’s still no form of defence. He shouldn’t have done that. He shouldn’t have had a gun in the first place.”

Three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, all died, as did Maxine Davison.

Following the tragedy, the Home Office announced that the police will now have to check someone’s medical history before issuing a gun licence.

All firearms applications must be accompanied by a medical document signed by a registered, practising doctor.