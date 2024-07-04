Three men injured after stabbings six minutes apart in Feltham

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Three men were rushed to hospital after two stabbings just minutes apart in west London.

The first victim was knifed at 2.07pm on Thursday next to a community centre in Alcott Close, Feltham.

The suspect fled the scene. Six minutes later another two men were found with multiple knife injuries in Walsham Road, eight miles away.

Both victims received medical treatment with their injuries initially being treated as life-threatening or life-changing. They were then taken to hospital where their condition was confirmed as not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made so far.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said there is not believed to be any link to the general election or any polling station activity.

She said: “Police were called to Alcott Close in Feltham to reports of a stabbing.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries.

“Six minutes later, police were called to Walsham Road to reports of a stabbing at the location.

“On arrival, officers found two men with stab injuries. They were both taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Crime scenes remain in place. Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether the assaults are linked.”