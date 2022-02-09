Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte to face trial in September
Whyte is accused of failing to provide passwords for laptops and phones needed as part of an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has appeared in court accused of failing to provide passwords for various laptops and phones.
Whyte, 51, was arrested in December at Manchester Airport as he travelled in from Portugal.
The prosecution has been brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) which alleges he did not comply with a notice to disclose pin passwords to protected information between November 2020 and December last year.
On Wednesday, Whyte appeared at Manchester Crown via video link to face the charges.
No plea was entered as a provisional trial date was set for September 13, with the hearing expected to last up to five days.
Whyte had previously indicated a plea of not guilty when he appeared before magistrates in the city in December.
Judge Hilary Manley extended his bail on condition that he does not travel overseas and lives at an address in Scotland which was provided to the court.
The FCA say the alleged failure to comply with a notice issued under Section 49 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (RIPA 2000) is its first prosecution in relation to the offence.
