Teenager found stabbed to death in north London car named by police

A teenager who was found stabbed to death in a car in north London has been named by police as 19-year-old Ahmed Habib.

A murder investigation was launched after Mr Habib, from Islington, was discovered fatally injured inside the vehicle on Stroud Green Road, Finsbury Park, at around 2.50am on Thursday.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police formally identified the victim on Friday as they continue to appeal for witnesses and information on the “violent” incident that also left the male driver of the car wounded.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene on Thursday, but Mr Habib was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The male driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital for treatment for unspecified injuries but has since been discharged.

The Met believes the pair were attacked in Seven Sisters Road, near Yonge Park, before driving to Stroud Green Road and stopping.

There have been no arrests so far. The force’s enquiries continue.

A post-mortem examination is set to take place on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Kirk, leading the investigation, said: “Firstly I want to offer my condolences to Ahmed’s family – I cannot begin to imagine what they are going through. A young man has lost his life in violent circumstances and as a team we are committed to finding out what happened to Ahmed and bringing those responsible to justice.

“We have established that the two men sustained their injuries in Seven Sisters Road close to Yonge Park before driving to Stroud Green Road where the car came to a stop. Anyone who was driving through that route from Seven Sisters Road to Stroud Green Road and Tollington Park please check your dashcam footage in case you have captured anything that could help our investigation. Likewise, any residents in the area please get in touch as a matter of urgency if you notice anything out of the ordinary captured by your doorbell camera.”

Superintendent Annmarie Cowley, who is responsible for policing in Islington and Camden, said: “My thoughts are with this young man’s family and friends as they struggle to come to terms with their loss.

“I know that news of this incident will cause a lot of concern in the local community. That is of course understandable and I share that concern. Residents can expect to see officers in the area over the coming days and I would encourage you to speak with them should you have any concerns. We are also working closely with local partners to ensure support is there for those who need it.”

The police has asked anyone with information to call 101 with the reference 873/11July, or to provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.