Man, 23, knifed to death on leafy, north London street

A young man has been stabbed to death on the streets of north London.

Scotland Yard detectives have launched a murder investigation the 23-year-old was found dying from multiple knife wounds in Finsbury Park at 10.45pm on Thursday.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he tragically passed away in the quiet, residential street where 4-bed houses fetch more than £1.3million.

His family are said to be going through an “unimaginably” difficult time as officers vow to get justice for his death.

Police have sealed off Albert Road as forensics scour the scene.

A post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days.

There have been no arrests.

DCS Caroline Haines, local policing commander for north London, said: “My thoughts are with this young man’s family who will be going through the most unimaginably difficult time. We will do all we can to get justice for them.

“A dedicated team of detectives are dealing with a murder investigation and a cordon is in place while forensic examinations are carried out. CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are also under way.

“We know such a tragic incident will also have an impact on the local community and officers will be on patrol throughout the day to offer reassurance and to speak to anyone who may have information or who feels concerned.”

It came as two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder after 16-year-old Harry Pitman was stabbed to death at New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Harry died after what appears to have been a “spontaneous fight” between two people who did not know each other, according to police, as crowds gathered in Primrose Hill, Camden to watch the display.

The Metropolitan Police said on Friday that a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder over his killing shortly before midnight on Sunday in north London.

They are still in custody.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7020/04Jan. Information can also be shared online. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.