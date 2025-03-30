Man arrested on suspicion of murder after girl, 4, and two adults die in Rushton fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a four-year-old girl and two adults died in a fire that ripped through a historic former station house in a Northamptonshire village.

The man was arrested after the girl, 30-year-old woman and 23-year-old man died at the property in Rushton on Friday night, Northamptonshire Police said in an update issued on Sunday.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called at around 10.30pm to reports of a large fire at the address in Beswick Close, near Kettering.

open image in gallery The blaze ripped through the historic former station house in a Northamptonshire village ( PA Wire )

One person was later taken to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Service and three officers were assessed because of smoke inhalation.

The 54-year-old man, from Kettering, was arrested on Saturday and remains in police custody.

The victims’ next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service continue to appeal for information as they investigate the cause of the fire.

open image in gallery Images from the site show a large hole burned through the roof of the building, which is a 19th century former station master’s house at the now-closed Glendon and Rushton railway station ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

In a statement issued from the scene of the deadly blaze on Sunday afternoon, Chief Inspector Paul Cash said: “We know this incident has caused significant distress locally and our officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance and help where we can.

“In relation to this investigation, one arrest has been made, and we will provide updates surrounding this as soon as we can.

“This investigation is well under way but remains in its early stages, and it will take time to fully establish what has happened.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “This is a heartbreaking situation and my thoughts, and those of everyone involved in responding to this fire, are with the people who died and those who love them.

open image in gallery Emergency services were called at around 10.30pm on Friday to reports of a large fire at the property ( PA Wire )

“An incredibly thorough and complex investigation is underway with our partners in Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service to make sure we get the answers that loved ones need and deserve.

“Due to the intensity of the fire, we are managing a very challenging and dangerous scene, and are working with partners to safely and respectfully recover the deceased to enable formal identification to take place.”

Specialist fire investigators and investigation dogs have been deployed to support the investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Images from the site show a large hole burned through the roof of the building, which is a 19th century former station master’s house at the now-closed Glendon and Rushton railway station. It is a Grade II-listed building, according to the Historic England website, and is believed to now be a residential property.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 25000180391.