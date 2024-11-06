For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

This is the shocking moment police officers dodge fireworks lit by dozens of teens

Bodycam footage from Greater Manchester Police shows them arrive at an illegal bonfire on wasteland in Gorton on Tuesday November 5.

As they step out of the van they are bombarded with fireworks and other missiles by a group of 30 yobs amid widespread disorder. The force said property was damaged, a car was set alight and the area was declared a “warzone” by neighbours.

One officer tries to get shields out of the back of a riot van but finds himself briefly pinned by yobs hurling fireworks ( Greater Manchester Police )

Three boys aged between 16 and 18 were arrested, as local neighbourhood patrols disrupted and prevented further issues.

A police officer wait for his moment to get out of cover in shocking footage ( Greater Manchester Police )

On bonfire night the force responded to 507 anti-social behaviour calls 203 involving fireworks.

Eleven arrests were made on the night for offences ranging from violent disorder to drugs and possession of a bladed article.

“Looks like a full-scale war zone down there,” one local described it on social media.

Another said: “They were at it from four o’clock. They barricaded the street off. I had to climb over pallets and boards to get home and wouldn’t let cars through, hurling fireworks and wood and bricks at cars.”

A firework explodes near officers ( Greater Manchester Police )

In Bolton, a disturbance on Boardman Street saw a hundred people at a gathering with some throwing fireworks.

In Oldham, a dispersal order was put into place in the town centre after more reports of fireworks being set off.

Superintendent John Paul Ruffle, Head of Prevention, and force lead for ASB (antisocial behaviour) said: “Every year we understand bonfire night can come with increased incidents of ASB, and we are always prepared to deal with those proactively.

“We know that ASB can have a significant impact on our communities, and those trying to enjoy the festivities lawfully. We have been working particularly hard with partners to address issues that have been raised to us by members of the public as quickly and robustly as possible.”

In Scotland, officers also came under fire in significant levels of disorder in the Niddrie, Calder Road, Gracemount and Moredun areas of Edinburgh and the Pollokshields area of Glasgow.

Helicopter footage shows a line of officers being pelted with missiles as fireworks are aimed at others in a tunnel.

One disturbance saw 21 cars being damaged by fireworks at a car dealership in Edinburgh.

Chf Supt David Robertson, Divisional Commander for Edinburgh, appealed for footage of the clashes, adding: “Law-abiding members of the public were left terrified as serious disorder took place in their communities and vital bus services that allow safe travel across our city were violently attacked. This is entirely unacceptable.”

In Glasgow, firefighters had to respond to a large number of unauthorised bonfires being lit and were met with large groups of hostile youths.

Between Thursday, 31 October and Wednesday, 6 November, a total of 19 arrests have been made throughout Scotland in connection with firework offences.

Six people have been charged under the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles Act, while a further 26 charges have been brought against individuals for associated criminality.

It came after a campaigner hand-delivered a petition with one million signatures to Downing Street calling for tighter firework restrictions.

Julie Doorne, from Grantham, Lincolnshire, launched her petition on Change.org in 2018 to call for an urgent review on firework rules to safeguard people, animals and pets from injury and distress.

The retired mother-of-five’s petition now has more than 1,069,000 signatures