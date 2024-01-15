Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

First Minister’s brother-in-law charged with supplying heroin

Ramsay El Nakla, 36, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday accused of supplying heroin.

Lauren Gilmour
Monday 15 January 2024 17:12
Dundee Sheriff Court, where the First Minister’s brother-in-law was charged with supplying heroin (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee Sheriff Court, where the First Minister’s brother-in-law was charged with supplying heroin (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

First Minister Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law has been charged with supplying heroin and being in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Ramsay El-Nakla, 36 appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, charged with drug offences including supplying heroin, along with Stephen Stewart, 50 and Victoria McGowan, 41.

El-Nakla, of Dundee, is the brother-in-law of Mr Yousaf.

Court papers state El-Nakla, Stewart and McGowan were allegedly concerned in “supplying a class A drug, namely diamorphine (heroin)”.

There may well be (a statement) but I'm very keen not be seen to interfere with any court case let alone one involving my brother-in-law

Humza Yousaf

They are further charged with being in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

The offences are alleged to have happened at 12F Balmoral Gardens in Dundee on Thursday.

McGowan, of Dundee, is accused of committing the offences while on bail.

All three made no plea at the court hearing.

The trio were arrested on Thursday, January 12.

Asked about the case earlier on Monday, Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “Well I can’t comment because it is a live court case. It is due to call today.

“It would be inappropriate for me to comment at this stage.

“There may well be (a statement) but I’m very keen not be seen to interfere with any court case, let alone one involving my brother in law.”

El Nakla, Stewart, who is listed in court papers as being of no fixed abode, and McGowan will appear in court again at a later date.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in