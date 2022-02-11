Flamur Beqiri murder: Hitman guilty of shooting Real Housewives star’s brother dead in front of family
A Swedish hitman has been found guilty of murdering a reality TV star’s brother in front of his family on Christmas Eve.
Flamur Beqiri, 36, whose sister, Misse Beqiri, is famed for her appearance in the Real Housewives Of Cheshire, was shot in his home in south west London on 24 December 2019.
Mr Beqiri, the head of an international drugs gang, was fatally shot on the doorstep of his Battersea address while his young family were inside, after being embroiled in a in feud with a rival organised crime group, headed by Amir Mekky, 24.
Professional kickboxer Anis Hemissi, 24, was today convicted of murder and possession of a firearm at Southwark Crown Court.
More to follow...
