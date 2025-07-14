Jury considers verdicts in trial of grandparents accused of murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The jury in the trial of a couple accused of murdering their two-year-old grandson have retired to consider their verdicts.

Ethan Ives-Griffiths died on August 16 2021, two days after he collapsed with a fatal head injury at the home of his grandparents, Michael Ives, 47, and Kerry Ives, 46, in Flintshire, North Wales.

A trial at Mold Crown Court, lasting more than five weeks, has heard the boy was severely underweight and dehydrated when he died, with 40 visible marks on his body.

Michael and Kerry Ives, both of Kingsley Road, Garden City but originally from Wolverhampton, West Midlands, deny the murder of Ethan, an alternative count of causing or allowing his death and cruelty to a child under the age of 16.

Ethan’s mother Shannon Ives, of Rhes-y-Cae, near Holywell, who was living with her parents at the time, denies causing or allowing his death and child cruelty.

Sending the jury out to consider the verdicts just before 11.30am on Monday, Mr Justice Griffiths told them: “You are under no pressure of time.”

Opening the case last month, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Ethan was exposed to “casual brutality” and, according to a medical expert, would have experienced “distress, pain and misery in the days and weeks prior to his death”.

Jurors were shown CCTV from outside the home, of Michael Ives carrying the youngster by the top of his arm.

The court has heard Ethan was with his grandparents in the living room on August 14 2021, while his mother was upstairs on the phone.

Both Michael and Kerry Ives told the jury nothing happened in the moments before Ethan collapsed, but the court heard medical experts believed his head injury was caused by deliberate use of force, which may have included forceful shaking.

The prosecution said the “overwhelming expert evidence” suggested the fatal injury was caused within minutes of his collapse.