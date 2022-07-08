Man who raped schoolgirl on holiday in Florida jailed
Matthew Mackie, 68, from East Dunbartonshire, has been labelled a ‘danger to girls and women’.
A man who has been jailed for raping a schoolgirl while on holiday in Florida has been labelled a “danger to girls and women”.
Matthew Mackie, 68, from East Dunbartonshire, was on Friday sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was found guilty of a string of sexual assaults spanning a period of two decades.
A jury heard Mackie, who ran a car wash in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, raped a 12-year-old girl in a hotel room in Orlando in 2002.
The security officer committed rapes and sexual assaults on three victims between 1999 and 2019 at locations in Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire.
The youngest victim was just seven years old when Mackie started abusing her, the Crown Office said.
His third victim was 17 when she met Mackie, then 44, at work. He went on to repeatedly rape and assault her.
At the High Court in Glasgow, Lady Stacey jailed Mackie and ordered his name be added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Fraser Gibson, the procurator fiscal for High Court sexual offences, said: “Matthew Mackie was a danger to girls and women over the course of many years.
“His offending has been brought to an end by the courage of those he targeted.”
Mr Gibson said the case shows that “allegations of sex abuse do not disappear with the passage of time”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.