Police appeal after foetus found in box outside hospital

Officers were called after the foetus was found inside a box

Stephen Beech
SWNS
Monday 30 January 2023 17:16
<p> </p>

(PA Archive)

A human foetus was found outside a London hospital earlier today triggering a police probe.

The discovery was made at Barnet Hospital in north London at around 9am.

Police are appealing for information amid concerns for the mother’s welfare.

Officers were called after the foetus, believed to be of around 16 weeks’ gestation, was found inside a box.

Detective Inspector Matt Coad said: “At this moment, our priority is to ensure that the mother is okay and that she receives the appropriate medical attention.

“This is likely to be a traumatic time for her, and I would ask that she makes contact either with us, her local GP or a hospital.”

DI Coad added: “We believe that the box was left by a man, aged in 30s, who was wearing dark clothing.

“I would also encourage him to come forward so that we can help.”

Anyone with information was urged to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1599/30Jan.

