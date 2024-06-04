Police issue statement on claims people died at Forbidden Forest Festival

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police have said there were no deaths at a festival over the weekend after unfounded rumours circulated on social media suggesting two people had died at an event in Leicestershire.

Leicestershire Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested at the Forbidden Forest Festival on Saturday as organisers investigated reports of security appearing to become involved in physical altercations with attendees.

The force said officers were alerted at around 5.40pm to a man at the event suspected of committing a drugs offence. He was arrested after reportedly becoming aggressive and assaulting a member of staff.

The arrested man then suffered a medical episode as he was being escorted from the site at Belvoir Castle by police and paramedics rushed him to hospital.

Multiple videos began being widely shared on social media showing security guards in physical altercations with at least two different people.

Social media users, including festival attendees, alleged two men had died at the event, claims that have since been refuted by organisers and police.

The force confirmed: “No deaths have been reported to have occurred at the festival.”

Festival organisers said: “We would like to address the rumours of deaths at the festival this year. To confirm, no one died at Forbidden Forest.”

The festival added on Tuesday morning that they were investigating the reports security were involved in physical altercations.

Responding to the allegations made against security staff on Tuesday afternoon, Compact Security Services said: “There are a few videos and claims which have surfaced on social media involving the security team where restraint was used to control the situation to safe conclusion. Our security plan is always geared around providing a safe environment for event goers and doing so in a reasonable and proportionate way.”

Police said the arrested man has now been discharged from hospital and charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply drugs and one count of assault.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson told The Independent on Tuesday: “We are aware of a number of videos being posted on social media relating to an incident that occurred at the Forbidden Forest Festival at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire this weekend.

“Around 5.40pm on Saturday 1 June, police in the area received a report of a man at the event suspected of committing a drugs offence. As security guards attend to the man, he is reported to have become aggressive and assaulted a member of staff.

“Officers arrested the man and as they attempted to leave the site, he suffered a medical episode. Paramedics at the festival attended and the man was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

“Following further enquiries, a 24-year-old man has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply drugs and one count of assault.

“No deaths have been reported to have occurred at the festival.”